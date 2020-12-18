Naval Service to acquire new ships for post-Brexit patrols 

The Naval Service is planning to acquire two new ships for post-Brexit fishery protection patrols in the Irish Sea next year.

They will be smaller than the 90m-long vessels currently being used as larger ships are needed to patrol the Atlantic during bad weather, whereas the weather in the Irish Sea isn't as inclement.

The Irish Examiner understands that Defence Minister Simon Coveney has held discussions on the matter with senior Naval Service officers and officials from the Department of Defence.

It's understood that two ships not being used by a foreign navy are currently being examined and a formal approach to purchase them could be made soon. An option to have them purpose-built is also being considered, with sources saying they could be built by a European shipyard within six months.

It is anticipated the new additions will be based on the east coast, most likely in the Dún Laoghaire area. The type of ship likely to be used would be between 40-50m long and can be crewed by just 20 personnel. The larger ships require a crew of about 45.

It's expected that when they arrive the ageing flagship LÉ Eithne and inshore patrol boat LÉ Orla will be decommissioned. LÉ Eithne and LÉ Ciara were tied up in June 2019 because of manpower shortages.

Army personnel were drafted into the naval base in Haulbowline earlier this week to help watch the movements of fishing vessels in Irish-controlled waters at the Fisheries Monitoring Centre. Civil servants and civilians are also being recruited, which will free up more Naval Service personnel for maritime patrols.

Even a soft Brexit will require the Naval Service to start fishery patrols in the Irish Sea. In a hard Brexit, the British would prevent EU-registered vessels from fishing in their waters and there are major concerns these trawlers would move into Irish-controlled fisheries.