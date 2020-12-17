British Prime Minister to discuss Brexit negotiations in call with Ursula von der Leyen

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (Aaron Chown/PA)

Thu, 17 Dec, 2020 - 18:29
Harriet Line, PA Deputy Political Editor

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brussels’ top official will speak this evening to discuss the state of play in the Brexit negotiations.

The British Government said the UK Prime Minister and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen would talk at 7pm. 

But the UK government downplayed the chances of a breakthrough, suggesting it would only be a stocktake rather than a deal.

Negotiations between the UK and EU continued this week after they were given the green light following a meeting between Mr Johnson and Mrs von der Leyen last Wednesday.

Despite days of talks, Michael Gove – the UK Cabinet Office Minister – said on Thursday that the chances of an agreement remained “less than 50%”.

He told the British Parliament Brexit Committee the “most likely outcome” was that the current transition period would end on December 31 without a deal.

“I think, regrettably, the chances are more likely that we won’t secure an agreement. So at the moment less than 50%,” Mr Gove said.

He also said the Government will not seek to negotiate a fresh trade agreement with the EU next year if they cannot reach a deal before the end of the Brexit transition period.

