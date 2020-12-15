New research shows many older women can avoid chemo after breast cancer 

A research breakthrough means most post-menopausal women with breast cancer can now avoid chemotherapy and receive only hormone therapy in tablet form instead.

A trial, which took place in nine countries including Ireland, shows the vast majority of post-menopausal patients with Node-Positive Early Stage Breast Cancer would not benefit from chemotherapy.

This follows research published in June which showed that 69% of women with Breast Node Negative Cancer could safely avoid chemotherapy.

Dr Cathy Kelly, consultant oncologist at the Mater hospital in Dublin, led the Irish team working on the trial which involved 150 Irish patients among the 5,000 globally.

She said patients can benefit from this change immediately, saying: “This is really great news. The test is able to select patients with lymph-node positive disease who won’t benefit from chemotherapy, and it amounts to about 70%.

"So the majority of women now with node-positive breast cancer can safely avoid chemotherapy. They don’t need it because it won’t benefit them.”

Dr Cathy Kelly, consultant medical oncologist at Mater MU hospital , Dublin. She is the Irish lead for the global study of breast cancer treatment

On average, some 600 women are diagnosed with node-positive breast cancer in Ireland each year.

“Chemotherapy for this cancer is all intravenous. They lose their hair so that is what they are avoiding,” Dr Kelly said.

“The standard issues with people getting tired, wearing a wig; they won’t need to go through any of that."

Treatment for this large group of women can now focus on radiation and endocrine hormone therapy. This is a tablet to be taken daily for between five and ten years.

The test, called Oncotype Dx, is a DNA test telling researchers the likely recurrence of breast cancer, and the potential benefit of chemotherapy. This trial began in 2011.

Dr Kelly explains before the development of this test doctors could not tell if chemotherapy would benefit a patient or not.

So every woman received up to six months of treatment. This was part of a combination of treatments including surgery, hormone therapy and radiation based on the size of the tumour and woman’s age.

The new test can be used on women with hormone-sensitive breast cancer which has spread to up to three lymph nodes.

Dr Kelly said: “The test gives us a score from 0 to 100. If we do that test and their score is 25 or less, they won’t benefit from chemotherapy.”

However, this development will not affect treatment for premenopausal women who still require chemotherapy. The oncologist said research is ongoing in this area.

She said avoiding chemotherapy still means patients must closely follow their regime of endocrine therapy. The test shows chemotherapy would not alleviate cancer for these women, but it does not mean they can recover without treatment and does not mean a relapse is less likely.