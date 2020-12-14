Dáil vote on EU-Canada trade deal may be delayed as Greens and opposition raise concerns

The Government's controversial vote on The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (Ceta) is likely to be postponed until the new year, Government sources have confirmed.

The free trade agreement between Canada and the European Union was due to be ratified in the Dáil after a 55-minute debate on Tuesday.

The vote is unlikely to go ahead now as concerns have been flagged by Green Party TDs as well as the majority of the opposition.

There are concerns the deal will have implications for Ireland's public services and the actions needed to tackle the climate crisis.

If ratified, Ceta would allow corporations to sue the State through an Investment Court System (ICS) over regulatory decisions that negatively impact their profits.

Activists have raised issues around climate change and ending direct provision as two examples of the types of cases that could be taken.

The Green Party had a parliamentary party meeting on Thursday in which a number of TDs said they felt "blindsided" by the announcement that had been "nodded through" Cabinet.

Internal messages from senior Green Party members seen by the Irish Examiner detail that the Green Party MEPs in Brussels, the party chair, deputy chair, national coordinator, chair of the policy council, as well as half of the national executive, and many councillors, have all opposed the agreement.

It is understood that some within the party are mulling a special convention to deal with the issue.

TDs Neasa Hourigan and Patrick Costello both expressed the view privately to Eamon Ryan and publicly on social media that they could not vote for the agreement.

In fact we negotiated very hard to keep CETA out of the programme for government. It was wasn't just that someone forgot to mention it. https://t.co/R3UlvxWwKV — Neasa Hourigan TD (@neasa_neasa) December 14, 2020

Patrick Costello told the Irish Examiner: "Ratification of Ceta was expressly rejected during negotiations.

"This should not be coming back now at all, and should not be coming back without a clear reason and without internal agreement.

"There is no compelling reason to do this now — there are still numerous member states who haven't ratified it, the German constitutional court is still examining it. Also, no compelling reason has been given as to why we need to rush this through or to roll back on a position agreed during negotiations."

As the Dáil was due to vote on the issue on Tuesday, it would sit at Leinster House, with reduced numbers of 45 for the vote.

It is understood that Neasa Hourigan, Patrick Costello, and Marc Ó Cathasaigh were all on the roster to vote for the party in the Dáil on Tuesday. Mr Ó Cathasaigh has also flagged concerns with his colleagues on the vote.

Social Democrats TD Cian O'Callaghan previously wrote to the Ceann Comhairle requesting the motion be withdrawn "as there is not sufficient time for proper debate and scrutiny".

Sinn Féin spokesperson on climate justice, Senator Lynn Boylan, criticised the Government’s plan to sneak through the ratification of the Ceta trade agreement.

“Voting to ratify Ceta would be massively damaging to any hopes of tackling the climate crisis in a fair way," she said.

“Just 100 companies are responsible for 71% of emissions. Governments need to be challenging the power of corporations in order to fight the climate crisis. This trade deal would hinder that."