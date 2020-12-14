Taoiseach warns limited Covid-19 vaccine supplies in January and February

The Taoiseach warned that the Irish people cannot "let our guard down" and that further restrictions in January may be introduced.
Mon, 14 Dec, 2020 - 09:26
Greg Murphy

The Taoiseach has warned there will be limited supplies of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in January and February, but there will be enough for the most vulnerable groups.

Micheál Martin said that distribution would begin the week after the European Medicines Agency gives the go-ahead on December 29.

"The bigger volumes will come in March, April and May as other vaccines come on stream and other vaccine manufacturing ramps up around the world," he told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

Mr Martin once it is approved, the Covid-19 vaccine rollout will begin with nursing homes and healthcare staff first in line to receive it.

He said that people need to be aware that the optimal period for a vaccination programme will be May and June when things open up and that this staged timeline approach depends on the availability and manufacturing of the vaccine.

The Government is expected to announce plans on how it will be administered tomorrow.

Mr Martin said the vaccine is a "complementary tool" to other public health measures and "will add significantly to our armoury in putting pressure on this virus."
The Taoiseach warned that the Irish people cannot "let our guard down" and that further restrictions in January may be introduced.

He said: "We're keeping everything under review, and we will take stock of where we are week to week and where the numbers are and then take informed decisions and we'll consult widely in relation to it.

"The most effective however response to this is our own personal behaviour, particularly over the Christmas period.

"If people will want to see their loved ones...it's very important the next week that we reduce the number of social contacts that we have."

Meanwhile, three-quarters of people believe they are likely to accept a Covid-19 vaccine, according to deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn.

He said the country was on the cusp of deploying two vaccines if they are authorised by the European Medicines Agency.

He said: “People should take great encouragement from these developments and we can be confident that the successful implementation of this programme will mark a significant advance in our approach to this pandemic.

“However, there are still many uncertainties and barriers to be overcome.”

