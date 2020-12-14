Ronan Glynn – Three quarters likely to accept Covid-19 vaccine

Ronan Glynn – Three quarters likely to accept Covid-19 vaccine

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said a Covid-19 vaccine was on the horizon. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Mon, 14 Dec, 2020 - 07:15
Michael McHugh, PA

Three-quarters of people believe they are likely to accept a Covid-19 vaccine, Ireland’s deputy chief medical officer said.

Ronan Glynn said the country was on the cusp of deploying two vaccines if they are authorised by the European Medicines Agency.

Ronan Glynn said the country was on the cusp of deploying two vaccines if they are authorised by the European Medicines Agency (Liam McBurney/PA)

He said: “People should take great encouragement from these developments and we can be confident that the successful implementation of this programme will mark a significant advance in our approach to this pandemic.

“However, there are still many uncertainties and barriers to be overcome.”

Read More

Dr Ronan Glynn: Vaccine gives many reasons to hope but we're not through this yet

He said people needed to be willing to be vaccinated.

“Our research tells us that the majority have already decided that they will definitely (45%) or probably (28%) take the vaccine when it is offered to them,” he added.

He said: “I encourage every individual, those vaccine-hesitant as well as those vaccine-confident, to stay informed using appropriate medical sources and do not be afraid to ask your GP questions about vaccine safety.”

He said the timeline for development of Covid-19 jabs had been significantly cut down due to:

  • – Some clinical trials combining phases 1 and 2 to assess safety and the immune responses;
  • – The high number of new cases of Covid-19 in many places, differences in disease risk between those who received the viral vaccine and those who received the placebo or dummy vaccine could be measured more quickly than usual;
  • – Enormous levels of investment and scientific research, on a scale never previously seen in vaccine development;
  • – Many of the processes which normally take place one after the other in vaccine development have been run in parallel.

Dr Glynn added: “None of these factors imply that safety, scientific or ethical integrity have been compromised, or that short-cuts have been made.”

Read More

Holohan urges people to limit contacts as Ireland's Covid-19 infection rate rises again

More in this section

Greater public understanding of autism needed, new survey finds Greater public understanding of autism needed, new survey finds
Covid-19 Press Conf Thursday 10th December CMO expresses concern as one death and 429 cases of Covid-19 confirmed
General Election 2019 DUP: Brexit talks extension should lead to tariff-free deal
coronavirusvaccinepa-sourceplace: republic of ireland
Coronavirus - Mon Oct 5, 2020

Patients will be able to access medical cannabis deliveries in Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

New episodes available each Tuesday during December

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices