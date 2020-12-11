Most want a return to live music and arts - but only if masks, distancing and checks are in place

More people in Ireland are ready to return to the theatre or attend a dance, music or other live performance, but only if public health measures are in place, new research from the Arts Council shows.

People are also becoming more likely to pay for online arts events, and the number of people engaging with the arts online via virtual concerts or classes is increasing.

There is still a high level of concern about attending live arts events, according to the most recent update of the Arts Council's ‘Arts during Covid-19’ survey, which was carried out by Behaviours & Attitudes (B&A) in October.

However, the number of people who said they would go to a live arts event has increased since the summer.

Two thirds (67%) of respondents said they would be more likely to go to an arts event if there was a limit on the number of people allowed to attend.

Back in June, just over half (54%) of those polled said they would go to an arts event if attendees were limited.

Most people also supported other health measures, such as temperature checks, face masks and hand sanitising.

There was also an increase in the number of people who were engaging with the arts online, which included virtual concerts, plays, art classes and tutorials, from 32% in June to 36% in October.

Two thirds of online arts consumers (64%) said they were willing to pay for arts content online. This is a significant increase compared to the B&A poll of last June, where 54% said they were willing to pay.

“These numbers are heartening for us and for everyone in the arts,” said Arts Council Director Maureen Kennelly.

“They tell us what we hoped to hear — people everywhere in Ireland really want to get back the arts, and they want to do so safely and in compliance with the health regulations.

“We also note that more people are now willing to pay to experience the arts online.

"As we state in our ‘Paying the Artist’ policy, it is crucial that the artists who make the work we all enjoy are properly compensated, so this is a welcome trend,” she added.

The poll was quota-controlled to reflect the population of the state, and delivered a sample of 1,000 adults aged 16 years and older.​

Under level three restrictions, no organised indoor gatherings should take place, including "events in theatres and other arts events", per government guidelines. Only cinemas have reopened, with protective measures in place.