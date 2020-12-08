Gardaí issue appeal for information to find missing Dublin woman

Missing from Clonsilla Dublin, Paula Molloy. Picture: Gardaí

Tue, 08 Dec, 2020 - 11:50
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí are looking for help in tracing a 53-year-old woman from Clonsilla in Co Dublin.

Paula Molloy has been missing from Clonsilla since 3:30pm yesterday afternoon.

She is described as being 5' 6", of slim build with brown hair and was wearing a black tracksuit, black jacket and had a purple satchel when last seen.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardaí.

The public can contact  Blanchardstown Garda station on 01 666 7000, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station with information.

