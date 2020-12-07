PUP recipients can work over Christmas

PUP recipients can work over Christmas

People out shopping on Winthrop Street, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Mon, 07 Dec, 2020 - 13:22
Niamh Griffin, Health Correspondent

People returning to work this week will be able to reapply for the PUP payment in January if restrictions are put in place again, a government spokeswoman has clarified.

Figures for those returning to work will be available later today, Elizabeth Canavan, from the Department of the Taoiseach, said but she expects this to be in the thousands as the hospitality sector opens up again.

She said: “If you have to re-apply in January, you will be able to do that up to and including the 31 of March.” This can be done online.

People availing of the PUP payment are eligible for the Christmas bonus which is being paid to all welfare recipients tomorrow by the Department of Social Protection. She said 1.6m in total people are eligible for this.

Ms Canavan said the usual social welfare regulations cover this, so it is a payment of an extra week for anyone who has been receiving welfare supports for 17 weeks. 

It is possible to count non-consecutive weeks. This means that anyone who was temporarily back to work at any stage since March this year but is now receiving the payment again for a total of 17 weeks is eligible.

This bonus is available for PUP recipients who are receiving that payment for at least one day between November 27 and December 3.

Speaking at a briefing in Government Buildings, Ms Canavan also doubled down on government advice to follow guidance around keeping contacts low. She said anyone who is notified of being in contact with someone who tests positive for the virus must ensure they go for a Covid-19 test and the second follow-up test.

She strongly advised people not to go to work while waiting on the results of a Covid-19 test.

More in this section

93 new cases of Covid-19 among nurses, says INMO 93 new cases of Covid-19 among nurses, says INMO
McDonald backs Brian Stanley and justifies visit to Sinn Féin member's home McDonald backs Brian Stanley and justifies visit to Sinn Féin member's home
Same-sex marriage legislation First same-sex couple to marry in Northern Ireland hail ‘wonderful day’
#covid-19healthunemploymentpupchristmas
11 more fatalities on Irish roads so far in 2020 compared to last year

11 more fatalities on Irish roads so far in 2020 compared to last year

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

New episodes available each Tuesday during December

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices