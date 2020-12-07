PUP recipients can work over Christmas

People returning to work this week will be able to reapply for the PUP payment in January if restrictions are put in place again, a government spokeswoman has clarified.

Figures for those returning to work will be available later today, Elizabeth Canavan, from the Department of the Taoiseach, said but she expects this to be in the thousands as the hospitality sector opens up again.

She said: “If you have to re-apply in January, you will be able to do that up to and including the 31 of March.” This can be done online.

People availing of the PUP payment are eligible for the Christmas bonus which is being paid to all welfare recipients tomorrow by the Department of Social Protection. She said 1.6m in total people are eligible for this.

Ms Canavan said the usual social welfare regulations cover this, so it is a payment of an extra week for anyone who has been receiving welfare supports for 17 weeks.

It is possible to count non-consecutive weeks. This means that anyone who was temporarily back to work at any stage since March this year but is now receiving the payment again for a total of 17 weeks is eligible.

This bonus is available for PUP recipients who are receiving that payment for at least one day between November 27 and December 3.

Speaking at a briefing in Government Buildings, Ms Canavan also doubled down on government advice to follow guidance around keeping contacts low. She said anyone who is notified of being in contact with someone who tests positive for the virus must ensure they go for a Covid-19 test and the second follow-up test.

She strongly advised people not to go to work while waiting on the results of a Covid-19 test.