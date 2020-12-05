Three charged as weapons and tools are seized

Ten locations searched in operation in Tullamore
Three men, aged 49, 33, and 36, were arrested and charged after a search operation in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Sat, 05 Dec, 2020 - 09:31

Gardaí arrested three men and seized drugs, weapons, and tools during a major search operation in Tullamore yesterday.

Ten locations were searched as part of an operation targeting criminality and antisocial behaviour. 

The armed support unit, dog unit, the air support unit, the Laois/Offaly drugs units, as well as detective and regular Garda units were involved.

Three men, aged 49, 33, and 36, were arrested and taken to Tullamore Garda Station, where they were charged to appear in court at a later date.

Several offensive weapons and tools were seized, along with cocaine and cannabis worth around €1,400.

