Gardaí seize over €50,000 worth of drugs after Dublin search

Two arrests were made by Gardaí.
The seized drugs have been sent for analysis. Picture: Gardaí

Sat, 05 Dec, 2020 - 08:31
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí have seized over €50,000 worth of drugs and arrested two people following the search of a premises in Ringsend, Co Dublin. 

The search was carried out by the Divisional Drugs Unit and local Garda units as part of an ongoing intelligence-led operation.

Diazepam pills or d10s valued at €47,000 were seized in the search. Picture: Gardaí
Diazepam pills or d10s valued at €47,000 were seized in the search. Picture: Gardaí

An Garda Síochána in collaboration with Revenue Customs Service (RMC) have been targeting drugs distributions networks. 

Yesterday, the search of the premises under warrant discovered diazepam pills or d10s valued at €47,000 and cannabis worth €6,000.

All illegal drugs seized have been forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis. 

Gardaí arrested a man and a woman, both aged in their 20s, as part of the seizure. They are currently detained at Irishtown Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing. 

