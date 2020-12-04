Cork firm helps eateries to reduce 'no-shows' as they reopen 

A Cork software company has been hailed by restaurant, cafe and bar owners as revolutionary, by reducing no-shows and predicting future demand, just as the sector reopens after strict lockdown measures.

TablePath, the brainchild of Martin Poucher, began four years ago and has now grown to more than 100 customers, with a mix of bars, restaurants, cafes and hotels across the entire country and into the North.

Using artificial intelligence to give business owners a view on future demand, the firm brings together vast quantities of data, which is then applied to advanced machine-learning algorithms.

The firm can then accurately predict restaurant covers, the term for people who will eat in the establishment, for the next seven days. It means restaurants, bars, cafes and hotels can predict in advance how many staff members to roster or if a promotion needs to be run.

One of the first subscribers to the system was Bryan McCarthy of Greene's Restaurant on MacCurtain Street in Cork.

"Using TablePath will completely change how you think about running your restaurant. It gives us an incredible view over how the restaurant is running. Importantly, it has also helped us significantly reduce the number of no-shows," Mr McCarthy said.

No-shows have long been a scourge of owners of eateries, where people either cancel at the last minute or simply do not appear, but is especially perilous in the Covid-19 crisis.

TablePath sales manager Andrew Monaghan said: "It's been great to help so many customers make the switch from diary, pen and paper across to the cloud-based TablePath platform, which is very easy to use and very flexible.

"The system simplifies the process for those making an online booking, as well as the restaurateur managing their bookings – booking reminder emails, review emails, set capacities, etc."

Mr Monaghan said the firm has got "fantastic support, in particular from the Cork hospitality sector", with venues such as SoHo Bar & Restaurant, Arthur Maynes, The Elm Tree, Glounthaune, and The Castle, Glanmire, joining some of Cork's best restaurants such as The Glass Curtain, SAGE Midleton and Market Lane, in subscribing.

It is also used by many of Ireland's top hotels including Adare Manor, Harvey's Point in Donegal, Cliff House Hotel, Ardmore, the Great Southern Killarney and the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery, West Cork.