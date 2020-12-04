Clonakilty pub owner appeals for extra supports for the sector

The owner of a Clonakilty gastro-pub has appealed for extra supports for the sector as many premises opt to remain closed for the coming weeks.

Restaurants and pubs which serve food are allowed to reopen for indoor dining today, with many of those who opted to do so reporting huge interest.

But, Shane Lowney of Scannell's in Clonakilty says he made the decision not to reopen because of the size of his premises, the fact that some staff had immune-compromised family members and because he had elderly parents.

Speaking on RTÉ radio, he has hit out at the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) put in place for businesses significantly impacted by Covid-19.

“Listening to Paschal Donohoe talking about the Budget, I understood that under Levels 3, 4 and 5 we could apply for CRSS. But now that we’ve made this decision, Revenue has taken the position that we don’t qualify for CRSS.

We need extra supports.

Mr Lowney said the decision not to reopen until the Spring had been a difficult one to make and was not taken lightly. In his circumstances, with a small seating area, it did not make sense financially to open, he said. From a safety point of view he also thought it would be best “to sit this out.”

The expectations for Christmas were too high, he said and having discussed the situation with his staff, they decided not to reopen until the Spring.

My inbox is full on enquiries. I will have to respond to them one by one.

Mr Lowney said he was “slightly concerned” and, “reading between the lines”, that Nphet and public health doctors were being “very circumspect” but there was a concern that the opening of the hospitality sector would lead to a spike in cases in the new year.

“I would prefer to be part of the solution, not the problem.”