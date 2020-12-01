Holly Cairns: 'Dehumanising and sexist' comments should not be ignored

West Cork TD labelled an 'ignorant little girl' on Twitter over her bill to end funding for the greyhound industry
Social Democrats TD said she believes women in politics should not have to ignore gendered attacks. Picture:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Tue, 01 Dec, 2020 - 14:14
Aoife Moore, Political Correspondent

Holly Cairns has called out "dehumanising and sexist" comments made about her over the weekend.

The Social Democrats TD was attacked by a member of the Irish Greyhound Board on Twitter, who labelled the West Cork TD as "an ignorant little girl" over her bill to end funding for the greyhound industry, a tweet that was subsequently liked by Fine Gael TD Joe Carey.

Mr Carey has since apologised for his actions, saying: "I liked a tweet that was disrespectful to one of my fellow TDs. I should not have done so. It was wrong and I offer my sincere apologies to @HollyCairnsTD."

Ms Cairns says she was planning to ignore the insult, however, she now believes women in politics should not have to accept gendered attacks.

"Since the Social Democrats motion last week to reverse the increase of €2.4m funding increase to the greyhound racing industry, what we've seen is a lack of argument in defence of this funding and not just the increase but the continual funding of the greyhound racing industry, and without an actual defence, unfortunately, people have resorted to personal attacks on me," she said.

"A lot of that funding goes towards funding staff on the Irish Greyhound Board, and one of those members of staff called me 'an ignorant little girl', that was liked by a Fine Gael TD, who has since apologised and I do accept that apology.

"Initially my reaction was to ignore it, that became impossible when I received an apology from Deputy Carey and I suppose the reality is that women in Ireland have gotten used to these kinds of gendered comments and sometimes find it better to ignore it. 

"However, if we continue to ignore it we allow a culture that facilitates this kind of commentary that is unacceptable and we send a clear message to the next generation that it's better to ignore it and avoid it that way and that's not a good message to send out.

It's absolutely unacceptable in every situation and we need to start calling that out.

"I do accept the apology, it was unambiguous and that's fair enough in politics.

"We need to see this being denormalised, it's dehumanising and it's absolutely not okay, we need to send a clear message about that.

"One thing that has become clear at the weekend through those sexist tweets, is that there is no defence for this to pump €19.2m from the annual budget in the middle of a global pandemic to support an industry that can't defend itself, that's bred 6,000 dogs a year to kill them and can't come up with a better argument than personal attacks on a TD."

Ms Cairns will appear before the Dáil this afternoon to call on TDs to reverse the decision on funding for the greyhound industry.

