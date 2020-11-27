Covid-19: Ireland is moving to Level 3. What does that mean?

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has announced that from Tuesday, the country will move to Level 3 of the Living with Covid plan.

The move to Level 3 will have some exceptions in place for Christmas.

Society and the economy will begin to re-open under three main phases.

The country will move to Level 3 from December 1 while restaurants and pubs operating as restaurants can re-open from December 4. From December 18, measures to enable people to meet with family over Christmas will come into place.

Here is what will be allowed when the new measures come into place.

From December 1:

Household visits:

You should not mix with any other households outside of those within your support bubble.

In outdoor settings away from your home or garden, up to 6 people from a maximum of 2 households can meet while maintaining strict physical distancing.

Weddings/Funerals:

Up to 25 guests/mourners are permitted.

Religious services:

Open for services with a maximum of 50 people.

Events:

No organised indoor events should take place, other than as provided below.

Gatherings of 15 people may take place outdoors.

Sport:

Non-contact training may take place outdoors in pods of 15.

Only individual training should take place indoors and no exercise or dance classes are permitted.

No matches/events may take place except professional and elite sports, approved inter-county Gaelic games, horse-racing and approved equestrian events, all behind closed doors.

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools may reopen for individual training only.

Bars, cafes and restaurants:

From December 1 until December 3 restaurants and pubs will be closed, except for delivery and takeaway options.

From Friday, December 4, restaurants and pubs operating as restaurants (serving a substantial meal) may reopen for indoor dining with additional restrictions, including a requirement for meals to be prepared on-site, inside the premises.

This includes access for non-residents to restaurants in hotels.

For wet pubs, there is only to be delivery and take-away services only.

Nightclubs, discos and casinos should remain closed.

Hotels, guesthouses, B&Bs may open with services limited to residents only.

Hotels, guesthouses and B&B's may remain open, but with services limited to residents.

Museums, galleries and other cultural attractions:

Open with protective measures in place.

Libraries will be available for browsing, e-services, and call and collect. No seating or events.

Retail:

All retail shops and shopping centres may remain open.

All services such as hairdressers, beauticians, barbers and opticians may remain open with strict adherence to sectoral guidance on protective measures.

Work:

Work from home unless absolutely necessary to attend in person.

Domestic travel:

Stay in your county apart from work, education, medical and other essential purposes, if appropriate.

Education:

Schools and creches are open with protective measures.

Further, higher and adult education should escalate all appropriate protective measures and limit congregation as far as possible.

Transport:

Face coverings must now be worn in crowded outdoor areas.

Public transport capacity limited to 50% for essential workers and essential purposes only.

Older people:

Those aged over 70 and the medically vulnerable are advised to continue to exercise personal judgement.

It is recommended that they stay at home as much as possible, limit engagement to a very small network for short periods of time, while remaining physically distanced.

From December 18:

Social and family gatherings:

You can mix with a maximum of 2 other households in your home or garden.

In outdoor settings away from your home or garden, a maximum of 3 households can meet while maintaining strict physical distancing.

Weddings/Funerals:

Up to 25 guests/mourners are permitted.

Religious services:

Open for services with a maximum of 50 people.

Events:

No organised indoor gatherings should take place with the exception of cinemas, which may open with protective measures.

Organised outdoor gatherings of up to 15 people can take place.

Sports:

Outdoors: Non contact training only in pods of up to 15 (for example: golf, tennis, horse riding, hunting, Gaelic games, soccer, outdoor basketball).

Indoors: Individual training only. No exercise or dance classes (for example: no ballet, gymnastics, basketball, racketball, squash, zumba, drama).

There is an exemption for professional/elite/senior inter-county sports.

No matches or other sporting events should take place, with the exception of professional and elite sports, approved inter-county Gaelic games, horse-racing and greyhound racing, approved show jumping events, and approved coursing events, which should all take place behind closed doors.

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools may remain open for individual use only, and with protective measures in place.

Swimming classes will be reviewed in January.

Museums, galleries and other cultural attractions:

Open with protective measures in place.

Libraries will be available for browsing, e-services, and call and collect. There is to be no seating or events.

Bars, cafes and restaurants:

Restaurants and pubs operating as restaurants (serving a substantial meal) can open for indoor dining with additional restrictions, including a requirement for meals to be prepared on site, inside the premises.

This includes access for non-residents to restaurants in hotels.

For wet pubs, there is only to be delivery and take-away services only.

Hotels, guesthouses, B&Bs may open with services limited to residents only.

Hotels, guesthouses and B&B's may remain open, but with services limited to residents.

Retail:

All retail shops and shopping centres may remain open.

All services such as hairdressers, beauticians, barbers and opticians may remain open with strict adherence to sectoral guidance on protective measures.

Work:

Work from home unless absolutely necessary to attend in person.

Domestic travel:

You can travel anywhere in Ireland.

Education:

Schools and creches are open with protective measures.

Further, higher and adult education should escalate all appropriate protective measures and limit congregation as far as possible.

Transport:

Face coverings must now be worn in crowded outdoor areas.

Public transport capacity limited to 50% for essential workers and essential purposes only.

Older people:

Those aged over 70 and the medically vulnerable are advised to continue to exercise personal judgement.

It is recommended that they stay at home as much as possible, limit engagement to a very small network for short periods of time, while remaining physically distanced.