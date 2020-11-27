Cabinet approves plan to re-open economy from Tuesday

The Cabinet has approved its multi-phase plan to re-open the economy and society from next Tuesday.

With a full announcement expected at 6pm this evening from Taoiseach Micheál Martin, the Irish Examiner can reveal that:

Ministers have approved plans to re-open the economy with all retail, museums, gyms, tennis courts, golf courses to open from next Tuesday.

From next Friday, all restaurants and pubs with kitchens will be allowed open, but wet pubs will have to remain shut.

From December 18, home visits for up to 3 households will commence along with a relaxation of travel rules meaning people can move about throughout the country to visit relations for Christmas.

In the plan to be announced, the Government will advise against hugging and shaking hands over Christmas this evening when it announces a "balanced" plan to exit Level 5.

Cabinet sources say that the deal "contains a lot for a good Christmas" but "strikes a balance with public health messaging".

While people will be allowed have visitors to their homes from December 18, they will be told not to hug or shake hands and to wear a face-covering while serving or cooking dinner.

Senior Government sources have said they realise they are taking a “calculated risk” but have argued the progress made since entering Level 5 restrictions has enabled the relaxation of the rules.

The message tonight from government will have a strong emphasis on personal responsibility and will include a major publicity campaign stating that “every contact counts”.

The Government will be saying that while it wants people to have a good Christmas they want it to be a “safe Christmas”.

People will be told to limit their social and family interactions over the Christmas period.

The Cabinet accepted a recommendation from the Covid-sub committee which decided to eschew the warnings and recommendations from Nphet on Thursday night.

Speaking on his way into Government Buildings, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said that while Cabinet needs to consider all the information, it is important that progress made is “not squandered”.

"We just need to make sure that we don’t squander that progress" while at the same time allowing for "a safe and meaningful Christmas,” he said.

"Christmas is different for different people" - some would like to go out for a meal in a safe environment and others would like to have visitors in their homes.

"We as a people will have a menu. We don’t need to feel it’s a to-do list."

In relation to home visits, he said if the hospitality sector is opened and home visits are allowed "we need to exercise a bit of common sense".

"Don’t have a crowd around to the house tonight, go out to a busy restaurant tomorrow and then have another few around the next night.

"Let’s use the common sense we’ve all seen the Irish people show in spades. I trust the people of this country. They have worked so hard and sacrificed so much to keep their families safe, to save lives and to try and get our country through this.

"I have no doubt that will continue,” he said.

More to follow...