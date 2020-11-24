Tusla chief warns of 'increasing threats' to staff

The CEO of Tusla has said he is seriously concerned at the "increasing threats and intimidation of individual staff" of the agency, particularly online, even as the current rate of referrals stays close to typical levels despite the current Level 5 restrictions.

Speaking this afternoon before the Joint Committee on Children, Disability, Equality and Integration, Bernard Gloster said during the first lockdown earlier this year, instances of referrals went from an average of 1,500 per week down to 960, whereas during the current Level 5 lockdown Tusla is now receiving referrals of 1,300 per week.

That has been helped by what he called "the most stable the agency has been in respect of almost full employment since its establishment, a significant milestone", with 4,698 WTE in place at the end of September, not far off the 2020 target workforce of 4,784 WTE.

The online treatment of some individually identifiable staff is a source of serious concern

Mr Gloster said 238 Social Workers started with the agency in the first nine months of this year, more than the total for the full year of any since 2015, and that he recently met with recently met the new Minister for Higher Education, Simon Harris, regarding the possibility of increased supply of new graduates.

But he told the committee: "I also want to note that in addition to this work being complex I am concerned at the increasing threats and intimidation of individual staff. While this is from a relatively small cohort of people and we enjoy good relationships with so many, the online treatment of some individually identifiable staff is a source of serious concern."

He said the child and family agency is intent on meeting any shortcomings head-on and that "the single biggest challenge in Tusla is consistency and while progress is and continues to be made on many fronts, we cannot be complacent because we know that the improvements are not everywhere.

"It is for this reason that the reform of the agency on three fronts is critical (Practice Culture and Structure). I am aware that the board of the agency is seriously concerned at the pace of progress in respect of the change of the governance structure which we have decided, and which requires approval outside of the agency. This change is central to addressing several deficits including performance and accountability.

"The current structure and organisation of the agency is to put it simply, not good and while it remains, many problems will continue to occur and will require an over-centralised reactive response. The board has raised the matters with the Minister who has been very supportive of Tusla in his short time in office and we look forward to an early and positive decision on this critical issue."

On the issue of the Mother and Baby Home Commission and the related database, he said: "I want to assure the committee that notwithstanding the very complex legal issues that remain to be resolved, the only focus of Tusla regarding adoption information will be to give the maximum support to all people, to treat them with kindness and understanding and to respect not only the rights but the needs of all.

"The absence of legislation to deal with the provision of information will continue to be a source of great anxiety for people, and the resolution of this issue is beyond the reach of Tusla. We welcome intended legislation to address this."