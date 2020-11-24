Sexual offence crimes least likely to be detected

Offences relating to controlled drugs have the highest crime detection rate in Ireland, while sexual offences were the least likely to be detected, according to data from the Central Statistics Office.

Controlled drug offences have a detection rate of 87.9%, and 21,402 drug-related crimes were recorded in 2019, according to the latest information.

Offences relating to sexual assault and rape had a 12% detection rate, and 3,323 sexual offences were recorded last year overall.

Of these, 1,051 occurred in the Dublin Metropolitan region, 701 in the north-west region, 831 in the east and 740 in the south.

In incidents where sexual offences were detected, 11% of offenders were given a juvenile caution.

Theft was the most-recorded crime with 68,237 incidents reported last year. However, the detection rate was quite low at 32.8%.

A crime is considered detected when the gardaí identify and sanction a suspected offender for the crime and detection rates for a year tend to increase over time as more investigations are concluded.

Sexual offence crimes recorded in 2018 had a detection rate of just 11% when re-examined in 2019, however, these crimes from two years ago now have a detection rate of 18.7%.

In two-thirds of homicides (65.5%), a suspected offender was identified and sanctioned. In 2019, 55 homicides were recorded in Ireland, with 22 in the Dublin metropolitan region, 11 in the north-west, eight in the east, and 14 in the south.

One in three assaults, harassments, attempts and threats to murder and other related offences were detected in 2019. Hijacking, robbery and extortion offences had a 26.3% detection rate.

The second highest detected crime is public order and social code offences, with an 84% detection rate. 32,414 of these offences were recorded last year.

17,400 offences against the government, justice procedures and relating to the organisation of crime were recorded last year, and in almost 55% of cases, a sanction occurred.

In Dublin, the number of crimes per person was higher than the rest of the country, however, the detection rates in the capital were lower, meaning fewer crimes were being solved.

If you have been affected by the contents of this article, help is available:

Samaritans helpline: 116 123

Rape Crisis helpline: 1800 778888