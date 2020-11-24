Victim of leaked images feels tide is turning 

“There is hope for justice.”

That is the message from Eboni Burke, who is spearheadling a protest against image-based sexual abuse this weekend in the wake of last week's “mega-leak” which saw tens of thousands of victims' sensitive images shared on public forums.

Ms Burke doesn’t know if her images are among those in these files. She has made the decision not to check, but she was affected by a separate leak only the week before.

“It felt like a violation,” said Ms Burke, describing the moment she realised her images had been leaked.

The shame came afterwards, along with the guilt and the fear and everything like that.

"And it kept me up at night with questions of who has seen it? Do they think they're entitled to my body? Where's it going to be shared? How can I stop this? And if I do put a stop to it, have I really put a stop to it for good?”

"When it comes to crimes of a sexual nature, offences that disproportionately affect women, the victim is always to blame in the court of public opinion, the perpetrator a ghost-like figure with no agency of his own" Joyce Fegan in the @IrishExaminer https://t.co/0UwIx4ZfQv — Women's Aid Ireland (@Womens_Aid) November 22, 2020

So when Ms Burke came to realise the extent of last week's leak, she decided to put in place plans for a protest, which will take place online, via Zoom and other social media outlets.

The protest, called Protest Against Image-Based Sexual Abuse and held by End IBSA Ireland, will take place from 3pm to 5pm, on Saturday.

Ms Burke says the momentum which has been brought about by the campaign is painful, but a step in the right direction.

The tide is turning for women across Ireland. And with that comes hope. But first, it's a case of the darkest areas before the dawn.

"And that's why the news that came out was so shocking. But I promise that nothing on this scale will ever happen again, we're doing something about it,” Ms Burke said.

New measures, which are to be brought to Cabinet by justice minister Helen McEntee on Tuesday, could see anyone found guilty of sharing intimate images without consent face up to seven years in prison under new legislation.

I know the recent leak of tens of thousands of intimate images of Irish women has caused so much upset and anger. — Helen McEntee TD (@HMcEntee) November 20, 2020

New laws to deal with the recording, sending, distributing or publishing of intimate images without consent will all be included in the Harassment, Harmful Communications and other Related Offences Bill.

Sarah Benson, CEO of Woman’s Aid, said they were braced for an increase in people reaching out to them for help this week, as victims look for help after lasts week's leak.

"The fact that the issue has been so amplified has caused a lot of anxiety and distress for anybody who has been impacted by this experience, not even just relating to this case.

"So we do anticipate that it will be an issue that's going to be presenting in significantly higher numbers over the coming days,” said Ms Benson.

“I think the very first thing we would say, in every case is that irrespective of how images were created, or whether they were consensually shared, is never your fault if somebody has taken, without consent, and shared them in a manner among other parties, who did not have your permission to see our view or engage with them,” she added.

“We just want to say we acknowledge and understand an incredibly traumatising impact that this has. We are there to listen, we are not there to judge. “

Anyone who has been negatively affected by this can contact Women’s Aid Ireland. Its 24-hour helpline is 1800 341900.