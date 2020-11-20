Covid-19 rising in 46 areas despite lockdown

Covid-19 infection rates have increased in 46 local areas over the past week, despite the country being in lockdown.

As concerns grow that the decline in Covid-19 infection rates has stalled in the past week, new figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show the virus has been spreading in 28% of 166 local electoral areas (LEA), with rates doubling in some areas.

After the country moved to level 5 restrictions on October 21, infection rates were falling rapidly until last week, prompting appeals from public health officials this week for people to redouble their efforts for the final two weeks of lockdown.

New 14-day infection rates show Covid-19 rates are continuing to rise in Donegal, where Letterkenny and Buncrana both have a rate above 380 cases per 100,000 population — the highest rates in the country — while the Milford area has also seen a significant increase, from an infection rate of 196.1 cases per 100,000 population to 328 cases per 100,000 population, over the course of a week.

The highest number of new cases confirmed was in the Ballymun-Finglas area in Dublin at 122, but its infection rate fell from 272.7 cases per 100,000 population to 221.8 cases per 100,000 population in a week.

Some areas, the figures show, have moved from being almost virus-free to viral infection rates close to or above the national average, which stands at 121.3 cases per 100,000 population.

Lismore in Waterford and Manorhamilton in Leitrim had less than five cases confirmed in the previous fortnight but as of last week have infection rates of between 120-130 cases per 100,000 population.

Infection rates doubled in other areas, such as Carrick-on-Shannon in Leitrim, rising from 61.6 cases per 100,000 population to 176 cases per 100,000 population and in Edenderry in Offaly from 137.2 cases per 100,000 population to 300.1 cases per 100,000 population.

Infection rates remain unchanged in a small number of areas, including Rathfarnham-Templelogue and Blackrock in Dublin and Dungarvan in Waterford.

Just two areas, Corca Dhuibhne in Kerry and Rosslare in Wexford are deemed almost virus-free, having recorded less than five cases in the previous fortnight.

In Munster, Listowel in Kerry continues to have the highest infection rate in the province, although it fell slightly, from 404.5 cases per 100,000 population to 373.2 cases per 100,000 last week.

Of 40 LEAs in Munster, nine saw infection rates increase over the past week, while some parts of Cork saw dramatic falls in infection rates.

In Bandon-Kinsale and Bantry in West Cork, infection rates fell by between 70-80% in the past week to less than 30 cases per 100,000 population, now ranking among the 10 lowest infection rates nationally.