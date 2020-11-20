Covid-19: Travel ban could be lifted for Christmas, but government warns against 'free for all'

Government ministers say next week's announcement on plans needs to 'give people a bit of hope'.
Chrismtas decorations on Dublin's Henry Street. File Photo: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

Fri, 20 Nov, 2020 - 11:59
Paul Hosford Political Correspondent

Families could be allowed to gather for one day over the Christmas period under plans being considered by the Government.

The plan would see inter-county travel bans lifted for the days around December 25 to allow visits, but government sources stress it would not "be a free for all".

"If it goes ahead, people would be asked to limit themselves to a reasonable number of close contacts, and even then, distancing and ventilation would be important."

Government ministers are keen for next week's announcement on the end of the six-week lockdown period to "give people a bit of hope" and an allowance of one large gathering over Christmas is seen by some as that offering. 

"We have to give people hope," said one minister.

"We will have restrictions for quite a while, that will be easier with a decent Christmas," said another.

The final shape of the Christmas-week ruling will depend on the rate of the virus spread in the community, but it is understood that a best-case scenario would see the ban on household visits lifted and no limit placed on the number of visitors to a home. However, the public will be asked to limit those gatherings to one day during the week. There will be specific advice on close contact with older or vulnerable family members.

Beyond that, there would be an allowance of a small number of visitors to a home.

The end of the six-week Level 5 period is due to be announced next week, with a Government decision due to be made at the end of the week. However, the rate of new Covid-19 cases remains high, meaning that contingencies are being considered, including a drop to Level 4 or allowances made to allow retail open for extended periods up to Christmas Day.

