Another 79 Covid-19 deaths recorded in Northern Ireland

A further 79 deaths involving Covid-19 have been recorded across Northern Ireland, official statistics show.

The overall death toll reached 1,227 by November 13, according to data collated by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).

The comparative total number of deaths reported by the Department of Health stood at 844 on November 13.

The Nisra data gives a fuller picture of Covid-19 fatalities than the figures released by the department.

The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates in which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place.

The person may or may not have tested positive for the virus.

Of the 1,227 deaths recorded by Nisra by November 13, 715 (58.3%) occurred in hospital, 423 (34.5%) in care homes, nine (0.7%) in hospices and 80 (6.5%) at residential addresses or other locations.

The 432 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 105 separate establishments.

Nisra also analyses the total number of deaths of care home residents.

Of the total of 525 deaths of care home residents involving Covid-19 to November 13, 80.6% (423) occurred in a care home and the 102 occurred in hospital.

On this basis, deaths of care home residents account for 42.8% of all Covid-19-related deaths.