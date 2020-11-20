HSE takeover of Covid-hit Kerry nursing home 'a last resort'

It is rare and “a last resort” for the HSE to step in to take over the entire running of a private nursing home, the chief officer of Michael Fitzgerald of Cork-Kerry Community Healthcare, said.

Mr Fitzgerald moved to reassure residents of Oaklands Nursing Home, Derry, Listowel that their safety and well-being is the HSE's priority.

There are now 24 residents in Oaklands.

A HSE manager and senior nursing staff were placed in the centre at 5pm Thursday.

A core response team from the HSE was providing support to the Oaklands nursing home in Listowel since an outbreak of Covid-19 among the vast majority of residents and a significant number of staff in early November.

A court order issued on Thursday on foot of an application by the independent regulator for nursing homes, Hiqa, means the privately-owned facility will be run by the HSE as a public unit for now.

Over the past 12 years, there have been only six or seven such takeovers, and going to court to seek the HSE to step as the registered provider of a private nursing home was “a last resort”, Mr Fitzgerald said on Radio Kerry this morning, Friday.

On Thursday, the District Court in Listowel heard how when a team of HIQA inspectors visited the centre on November 4, they found it in "chaos". Some seven inspections had taken place so far this year. Typically, no more than two such inspections would take place in a year.

Covid-19 had heightened that concern, the court heard.

Mr Fitzgerald said the vast majority of residents had tested positive for Covid-19 along with “a significant number of staff”.

The HSE provided a high level of support to Oaklands nursing home in recent weeks as it faced a significant outbreak of Covid-19, he said, as the HSE provides support to any nursing home, public or private, where that support is needed to contain an outbreak.

In the case of Oaklands, the concern for residents was such that the HSE was required to step in to provide the clinical governance for a period also.

The priority will be the residents at Oaklands and making sure that they get the best possible care.

“We understand that this is a worrying time for residents, their loved ones, and for staff, and we will do everything possible to reassure them and keep them updated.

"While our involvement in the operation of Oaklands will be on an interim and temporary basis, we want to reassure the community that the welfare of residents is our primary concern. We will work to provide stability and continuity for them, and will act in their best interests at all times,” the Cork-Kerry community health body said.