Irish mink farms to cull stocks due to Covid-19 concerns

There are around 100,000 minks on three farms across the country in Laois, Donegal and Kerry.

Thu, 19 Nov, 2020 - 12:32
Greg Murphy

All mink on farms in Ireland are to be culled over the next few weeks because of Covid-19 concerns.

Plans have already been in place to phase out the practice but it is understood the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has written to the Agriculture Minister recommending they be culled over the next few weeks.

The entrance to Vasa Mink Farm, Ballymanus Stradbally, Co Laois. Picture: Collins Photos Dublin
The entrance to Vasa Mink Farm, Ballymanus Stradbally, Co Laois. Picture: Collins Photos Dublin

It has led to concerns that if there were a mutation of the virus in Ireland, it could affect the roll-out of any vaccine.

Farmers will be allowed to use the remaining mink to make fur but there will be no further breeding of mink in Ireland once they are gone.

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

