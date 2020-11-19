Covid-19: Green Party leader backs reopening of gyms, shops, churches and golf courses

The Green Party leader wants gyms, shops, golf courses and galleries to reopen and believes young people should be allowed back into the office to work.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has said third level colleges have the "capability" to restart on-campus lectures from next term.

The government is coming under increasing scrutiny to map out its plan for reopening the country and Mr Ryan has argued that a range of services and businesses which are "controlled environments" should be allowed to reopen.

"That includes the reopening of retail. I would also argue the likes of a gallery, or a gym, or a golf course, or a church, there's so many aspects in our daily life that are really important to us for our mental health or well being, which are safe."

Mr Ryan said "we don't want people up in the bar afterwards, the 19th hole, into the early hours", but he said controlled activities should be promoted and allowed to restart.

Turning to universities and colleges, which have mainly been providing tutorials online, Mr Ryan said: "I believe, particularly the first year students in our third level institutions in this last year are the ones who've actually suffered most in terms of not being able to do a Leaving Cert, all the uncertainty around that and around their exam results and now no third level experience."

He said lectures should get back up and running, even on a reduced basis, in the new year.

Mr Ryan argued that younger people should be permitted to go into their workplace for training and to meet colleagues.

"I think we need to start bringing younger people particularly back into the workplace on a safe, gradual, controlled basis, maybe one day a week," he said.

It comes as the Government will next week begin looking at how restrictions will be eased ahead of Christmas.

Mr Ryan said: "We have a critical decision to make in government next week and we will make it next week listening to our health advisors, but also taking into account other factors."

He said the Government needs to get the "balance right" in the coming weeks and have to take other factors including mental health into account.

Mr Ryan said we are "still doing well as a country" and have managed the pandemic well.

Asked about international travel, Mr Ryan said: "I think we will have to use our judgment, we still have to wait and see what happens with the numbers in the coming weeks in advance of Christmas.

"There isn't a restriction on travel, we are an island. We do have instances where people do have to travel for family, personal, business or other reasons. And yes, we will facilitate that, we will make it safe as best we can," he told Newstalk's Breakfast programme.

However, he warned that it will "not be the normal Christmas" and there "won't be the same numbers coming back" from abroad as would normally do so.