Covid-19: 24 new clusters linked to schools after students return from mid-term break

The number of new outbreaks of Covid linked to schools fell last week as students went back to classrooms after the mid-term break.

This is the second consecutive week in a row that the number of outbreaks linked to schools fell after sharp increases recorded at the beginning of the term.

Figures published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) show that there were 24 new outbreaks linked to schools last week.

This compares to 30 recorded the previous week, while schools were on mid-term break.

Since the beginning of the school year, 179 outbreaks have been detected in schools, according to the HPSC figures.

It defines an outbreak as two or more cases, and it says in the case of schools transmission within the school has not necessarily been established.

In terms of schools, the HPSC says these outbreaks are associated with school children and, or, school staff.

Last Monday, enhanced support for schools was put in place via multi-disciplinary teams led by public health.

The latest figures published by the HPSC include Covid-19 outbreaks notified up to midnight on November 7.

A further five outbreaks were linked to colleges, and 11 to childcare facilities. This brings the total number of outbreaks to 21 and 75 respectively.

Overall, the number of new outbreaks recorded last week increased compared to the week before, from 480 to 572.

Private homes remain the most common setting linked with Covid-19 outbreaks here, increasing to 442 recorded outbreaks last week compared to 320 the week before.

Three outbreaks were linked with nursing homes, and seven with residential institutions.