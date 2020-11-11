Hiqa: Covid-19 immunity after infection lasts only six months

New evidence suggests people who have had Covid-19 are immune from the disease for only six months, and possibly less.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) has published advice it submitted to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) to support its response to Covid-19, in which it looks at new and emerging evidence of cases of re-infection around the world.

The suggestion of relatively swift reinfection would have significant ramifications for any possible vaccine, with an increased likelihood that recipients would require booster shots.

Dr Máirín Ryan, HIQA’s deputy chief executive and director of health technology assessment, said: “New evidence has demonstrated that reinfection can occur following recovery from SARS-CoV-2 infection.

"Worldwide, at least fourteen patients have been infected twice by SARS-CoV-2; these reinfections were confirmed by genetic evidence that showed the first and second infections were caused by different viral strains.

It is important to remember, however, that these are rare events.

She said evidence from 22 studies suggests that IgG antibody levels (the most common antibody in the blood) are sustained for at least two months after infection, and for some even up to six months.

"The levels of neutralising antibodies (that can neutralise viruses like SARS-CoV-2), decline over time, especially in the later stages of follow-up.

While this doesn’t offer a full picture of the body’s response to SARS-CoV-2, these data have implications for vaccine development, antibody testing and immunotherapy going forward.

HIQA also published a scoping evidence review on convalescent plasma therapy conducted at the request of the Department of Health.