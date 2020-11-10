Only eight new Covid cases recorded in Cork today

Of the 270 new cases of Covid-19 reported across the country today, just eight were recorded in Cork.

However, while the number of new cases nationally continued its downward trajectory, another 16 deaths from the pandemic were also confirmed last night.

Some 82 new cases were recorded in Dublin, 21 in Donegal, 18 in Roscommon, 17 in Limerick, 17 in Tipperary and the remaining 115 cases were spread across 20 other counties.

Of the deaths reported today, 14 occurred in November, one in October and one case remains under investigation.

As of 2pm today, 282 Covid patients were in hospital, with 40 of those in ICU.

“The significant improvement in the profile of the disease is encouraging," said chief medical officer Tony Holohan.

"The 14-day incidence of 152 cases per 100,000 is down by 51% compared to the previous two weeks.

“To maintain this positive trajectory, we need to remain vigilant to the highly infectious nature of this virus, which can easily spread from person to person through close contact and by social mixing."

Meanwhile, the HSE has issued a reminder to the general public that cloth face coverings or masks are superior to visors in preventing the spread of Covid-19.

"Following a recent review of evidence, we know that visors are less effective than cloth face coverings, and yet we are all seeing visors being used day-to-day," said director of the Health Protection Surveillance Centre John Cuddihy.

However, the HSE did say there is evidence that visors reduced exposure to droplets to a certain extent, when compared to wearing no face covering at all.

The HSE said visors may be an alternative in certain limited circumstances including: