Terence MacSwiney: Tributes on the centenary of the death of the Cork Lord Mayor

Today is the centenary of the death of former Cork Lord Mayor Terence MacSwiney on hunger strike in Brixton prison.

In the autumn of 1920, the hunger strike of Terence MacSwiney in Brixton Prison and of eleven republican prisoners inside Cork Men’s Gaol riveted a global audience.

In Cork prayer vigils, public petitions, and periodic business shut-downs for ‘masses of intercession’ rocked the city through August, September, and October.

The crisis culminated with the deaths of Cork Gaol strike leader Michael Fitzgerald on October 17, followed by Lord Mayor Terence MacSwiney in London and Joseph Murphy in Cork, both on October, 25, 1920.

Today University College Cork laid a wreath at Cork Men’s Gaol to commemorate his death and remember all those who suffered during a tumultuous period of Irish history.

The university's interim President, Professor John O’Halloran, who laid the wreath said: "“One hundred years ago, this quiet intersection was the centre of an international storm.

"With this wreath laying we recall the deaths of Terence MacSwiney, Joseph Murphy, and Michael Fitzgerald, which occurred this week one hundred years ago, and honour their sacrifice for Irish independence.

"We also wish to remember the nine other republican prisoners who survived the hunger strike, albeit with physical and psychological scars.”