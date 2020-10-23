Covid-19: Seven deaths and 777 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A further seven coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed by Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) officials this evening.

All of the deaths occurred in October.

A total of 1,878 Covid-19 related deaths have now occurred in Ireland since the outbreak began.

The HSPC also says that, as of midnight last night, it has been notified of 777 new confirmed cases of the virus here.

There has now been a total of 55,261 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland to date.

Of the cases notified today:

434 are men;

340 are women;

66% are under 45 years of age;

The median age is 33 years old;

182 of the cases are located in Dublin;

81 in Galway;

44 in Wexford;

42 in Meath;

41 in Cork;

And the remaining 387 cases are spread across 21 remaining counties.

As of 2pm this afternoon, 319 patients with Covid-19 patients were hospitalised - 37 of whom were in intensive care units.

There have been 24 additional hospitalisations recorded in the past 24 hours.

Speaking at a press briefing this evening, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tony Holohan, stated that over 15,000 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the country over the last fortnight.

He said: "It is vital for everyone with a recent diagnosis to self-isolate for the full 10 days to protect the people they live with, the people they love and people in their communities from this highly infectious disease.

Self-isolate means stay at home, stay in your room as much as possible, stay away from other people, including those in your household.

Dr Holohan urged the public to continue to restrict movements and to behave as though they are already a close contact of a confirmed case.

He said: “If you live with someone who has Covid-19 or you have been told that you are a close contact, you must restrict your movements for a full 14 days. Stay at home - don’t go to work, don’t go to school.

"Now is the time to use our reserves of energy and dig deep in our efforts to follow the public health advice – keep your distance, wash your hands and wear a face covering.

"Play your part to break the chains of transmission across families, neighbours and communities,” he added.

Health officials also noted that the validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of eight previously confirmed cases.

The updated figure of 55,261 confirmed cases reflects these denotifications.