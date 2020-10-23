Covid-19: 'Staff shortages' mean swabs will not be tested this weekend

Serious concerns around Covid testing have been raised after it was revealed that the National Virus Reference Laboratory (NVRL) will not be able to process swabs this weekend.

Sinn Féin TD Louise O'Reilly told the Dáil that she was "very disturbed" to learn that staffing shortages mean Covid testing will not take place.

She said we have been told "repeatedly" that testing is absolutely essential "that it is a vital tool in our battle with this virus".

"I was very disturbed yesterday to receive a notification that was circulated in the National Virus Reference Lab, an urgent notification in relation to Covid testing at the NVRL due to unavoidable staff shortages."

The notification states that the NVRL will not be able to provide any Sars-CovV-2 on the weekend of the 24, 25 and 26 of October, and the weekend of October 31 to November 1. It apologies for the late notice and any inconvenience this may cause.

Ms O'Reilly asked Health Minister Stephen Donnelly if he was aware of this and called him to outline the measures that have been taken to ensure tests are processed.

"I want to ask what efforts have been made to address the short staffing, the fact that they're short staffed in the National Virus Reference Lab I think is very concerning but I want to know what it is that is being done to ensure that that issue is going to be addressed and that the staff are going to be available," she said.

She said we have already seen the "shambles" with tracing but said "testing is absolutely essential".

It comes as a hand sanitiser product used in schools and the healthcare system has been recalled due to “possible public health concerns”.