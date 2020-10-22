Hand sanitiser used in schools recalled 'due to possible public health concerns'

One of the hand sanitisers currently used in schools has been recalled and withdrawn from the market due to possible public health concerns.

Schools are being asked to cease using ViraPro hand sanitiser immediately, after the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine issued a product recall late on Thursday night.

This is one of 11 suppliers available to schools on the multi supplier framework for PPE for education settings.

It is not known how many schools are currently using this product.

In a statement, the Department of Agriculture said tests it carried out show that some of the sanitiser on sale does not comply with regulations.

“Some of the product contains methanol rather than ethanol,” it said.

“Prolonged use of such sanitiser may cause dermatitis, eye irritation, upper respiratory system irritation and headaches.

“This product may not remain on the market or be made available for use.

The company involved has been instructed by the Department to initiate an immediate recall of all product.

“Members of the public are advised to stop using this sanitiser with immediate effect. A Department investigation into this matter is ongoing.”

All schools are now asked to check whether they have used this supplier and have stocks of this product.

Schools should follow the advice of the Department of Agriculture to cease using it immediately, a spokeswoman for the Department of Education said.

Impacted schools should make local arrangements to purchase stocks of hand sanitiser and can maximise the use of hand washing to support necessary hand hygiene, she added.

"If a school that is impacted judges it necessary to do so, they can choose to close for the day or close early on Friday, October 23."

"If a school is having difficulty sourcing replacement hand sanitiser, they should contact the Department on the Covid-19 helpline and email address supplied to schools."

"Additional funding will be provided to schools to enable them to purchase the necessary supplies from an alternative supplier."