Man, 70s, hospitalised after being attacked in suspected road rage incident in Cork

Gardaí have launched an investigation after an elderly pedestrian was attacked during a suspected road rage incident in Cork.

The man, in his 70s, spent the night in Cork University Hospital (CUH) where he is being treated for his injuries.

Gardaí in Ballincollig have appealed this morning for witnesses to the incident to contact them as they gather CCTV footage from the area.

The incident occurred on the town's Old Fort Road, located behind the Castlewest Shopping Centre, at around 3.30pm yesterday.

It is understood that the injured party was crossing at a pedestrian crossing when a car passed.

Gardaí are trying to trace the movements of the car but it is believed that the driver may have done a u-turn a short distance away and then driven back towards the pedestrian crossing.

It is understood that there was an altercation between the driver and the pedestrian after which the driver of the car got of the vehicle and assaulted the pedestrian, knocking him to the ground.

The driver left the scene.

An ambulance was called and paramedics treated the man at the scene before he was removed to CUH with what gardaí described as non-life threatening injuries.

“No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnesses this incident, or motorists with camera footage, to contact Ballincollig Garda Station 021-421 4680,” a garda spokesman said.