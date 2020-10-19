Teaching union 'increasingly concerned' about public health precautions

Keeping schools open must be met with a commitment to keep them safe, the primary teachers union has warned, as it highlighted “inadequacies” in testing and contact tracing for schools.
With the country on the verge of further Covid-19 restrictions, the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) says it is “growing increasingly” concerned that the current public health precautions for teachers are inadequate.
The union was “alarmed” at comments made by Dr Colm Henry of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), who said it appears widespread community transmission is a threat to schools.
“Many primary teachers have underlying health conditions or have family members whose health is at risk from Covid-19. The threat associated with rising levels of infection in communities is leading to apprehension and anxiety among school staff nationwide, especially in counties where level 4 restrictions already apply,” it said in a statement.
Despite the union's efforts, the government has failed to deliver a “fit for purpose, fast-tracked” testing and tracing system in the seven weeks since the schools reopened.
That’s according to John Boyle, INTO General Secretary, who said principals and teachers are now having to initiate out of hours contact with families and staff members in the case of positive tests.
“This situation is simply untenable," he said.
"If our primary and special schools are to fully reopen after the mid-term break and operate safely next month, the government must ensure that the necessary protective measures and protocols are put in place within the next fortnight. The government’s plan for living with Covid-19 mentions that recommendations regarding the status of schools at level 5 will be based ‘on the situation and evidence at the time',” he added.
The union is now demanding the following measures be put in place with immediate effect:
- The publication of the exact number of school staff who have tested positive since September categorised by school type and publication of the medical evidence supporting the continuation of attendance in schools of staff who are pregnant or are in the high-risk category of health.
- A clear explanation of the difference between a close contact and casual contact in a school setting must be set out.
- An urgent review of the policy on the wearing of face coverings by pupils and school staff.
- An additional suite of protective measures for primary and special schools in areas where level 4 of the government’s framework applies.
- An evidenced-based public health decision on the status of primary and special schools, where their communities are at level 5 be communicated to education stakeholders including INTO after consultation and engagement, by the end of October.