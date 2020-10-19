Covid-19 'fear factor' is gone, leading doctor warns

Imposing increased Covid-19 restrictions will only work if there is compliance from the public, a leading intensive care consultant has warned.

The comments come as the government is expected to announce a move to a mix of levels 4 and 5 of its Living with Covid Plan later today.

Dr Colman O'Loughlin said the 'fear factor', which was present during the first wave of the virus in the Spring, is now missing.

He supports increasing restrictions, he told RTÉ Radio, but said escalating restrictions will only work if there is high compliance from the public.

The director of Critical Care Medicine at the Mater Hospital also expressed concern about staffing levels in intensive care units.

There are well laid-out plans for where critical care or intensive care beds can be found in the event of a surge, but the problem is the lack of extra staff, he said.

It takes up to six months to train an intensive care nurse, he added.

The HSE has surge plans in place in all hospitals which can identify where beds and ventilators are, “but we don’t know where the staff are.”

Some of the staff who had commenced ICU training in April and May returned to regular nursing duties over the summer.

Nurses were busy with post-operative care and could not be taken away for training, he explained.

There was “a huge amount of sacrifice” made by patients who had elective procedures postponed, that had eased intensive care pressure in the Spring, he said.