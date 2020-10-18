Cabinet to meet on Monday to discuss Covid-19 response

The Cabinet is set to meet on Monday to discuss the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Political leaders received a briefing from health chiefs on Saturday over a surge of coronavirus cases.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has recommended moving to Level 5 of the framework of the Covid-19 restrictions for six weeks.

It comes following a dramatic increase in the number of cases of the virus and rising hospital admissions.

Level five – the highest stage – would see people being asked to stay within 5km of their home, as well as bars and restaurants offering only takeaway service.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan – leaders of the coalition parties – met at Government buildings in Dublin on Saturday.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan, deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn and Epidemiological Modelling Group chair professor Philip Nolan briefed those present.

Discussions ended on Saturday evening.

In a statement issued by the Government, it was confirmed that the Cabinet would meet on Monday.

The Government said political leaders and ministers received a briefing on the latest data relating to Covid-19, including an analysis of the virus in each region, hospital capacity and an update on the test and trace system.

Presentations were also given on the economic, employment and society-wide implications of moving to more severe restrictions.

Other significant issues were also discussed including mental health and domestic violence.

“Fundamental to the discussions was the overarching aim of protecting lives and livelihoods,” the statement said.

The Health team briefed ministers that children were safer in schools, transmission rates are low, and that the continued opening of schools is very important to the development and wellbeing of children and young people.

Speaking as he left the meeting, Mr Ryan described the issues as “complex”.

“Today was a long series of meetings, but it’s complex, there are so many different variables, health, our people and all the other things that will be affected one way or the other in how we respond to this,” he said.

“We’ll come back again early next week, Government will look at matters further and in the meantime do a lot of further work.

He added: “Obviously we share the concerns (of Dr Tony Holohan) looking at the numbers increase, incidents of the virus. It’s clearly something of real concern across Europe, across the world and here too.

“We listened intently but Government has to balance up a whole range of variables, yes we have to look at the impacts of the virus, but also the impacts in so many different ways on society and how we respond to it.”

Sinn Féin president Mary-Lou McDonald said the government “must do whatever necessary to protect lives and health”.

“They must also ensure financial/income protection,” she tweeted.

“Jobs, livelihoods and lives in the balance. No direction, comment or reassurance from Government. Not good enough.”

On Friday, Mr Martin described the situation as “very serious”.

“We will need further action in relation to this,” he said.

It comes after soaring numbers of Covid-19 cases across the country in recent weeks and an upsurge of hospital admissions.

Currently counties Dublin, Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan are at stage four, while the rest of the country is at stage three.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland faces four weeks of tougher restrictions aimed at halting the rapid increase in cases.

On Saturday, a further 1,276 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by Nphet in the Republic, bringing the national total to 48,678.

Eight more deaths with the virus were recorded, taking the total to 1,849. Of the eight, one occurred in June, two in September and five in October.

Of the latest cases in Ireland, 278 were in Dublin, 149 in Cork, 108 in Meath, 107 in Galway, 80 in Wexford – and the remaining 554 cases are spread across 21 counties.

As of 2pm on Saturday, 260 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 30 are in intensive care.