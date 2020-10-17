Covid-19: Covid-19 subcommittee meets this morning to consider Nphet's level five advice

The Cabinet Covid-19 subcommittee will meet this morning to discuss a raft of further Covid restrictions after the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) recommended a second lockdown.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has warned that "further action" is needed ahead of a meeting of the three party leaders to discuss the advice to move the entire country to level five restrictions for a period of six weeks.

Speaking in Brussels, Mr Martin said the idea was under "active consideration".

"We’re giving this very active consideration, the situation is very serious,” he said. "We will need further action in relation to this. When we respond, it will be a comprehensive response."

It is the second such recommendation from Nphet in the last two weeks, but the Government has not heeded the advice so far. It comes as three more deaths and 1,000 more cases of Covid-19 were confirmed yesterday evening.

Of the latest coronavirus cases, 254 were in Dublin, 102 in Meath, 88 in Cork, 81 in Cavan, 75 in Galway, and the remaining 400 were spread across 20 counties.

Mr Martin is scheduled to meet with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath this morning.

Mr Varadkar warned that a second lockdown would be more difficult than the first. He said social isolation in winter can be a very different experience to when it occurs in spring.

"I do certainly feel that a second lockdown will be a lot more difficult than the first, and the public would want and expect to know what the exit strategy is — how long it would go on for and what the target is, what we're actually trying to achieve and at what point would we be able to ease restrictions again," he said.

Nphet has recommended that all 26 counties should move to level five restrictions under the Government's five-tier response plan, in a bid to halt the spread of the virus. It recommends schools remain open, but that Ireland return to a state of lockdown similar to that seen in March in a bid to ensure there are no major restrictions over Christmas.

The recommendation came just days after border counties Cavan, Donegal, and Monaghan were moved into level four in order to stem the rising number of cases linked to cross-border travel, and to marry up with stricter regulations in the North.

Level five restrictions would mean people would not be allowed travel more than 5km from their homes, all non-essential retail outlets would have to close, and restaurants and cafes would only be allowed to provide delivery and takeaways.

No more than 10 people would be allowed to attend a funeral, while weddings would be limited to a maximum of six attendees.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “Right now, we need everyone to cut their social contacts to an absolute minimum.

Every time you physically interact with another person, you are providing an opportunity for the virus to spread

Meanwhile, a ballot of inter-county players taken by the Gaelic Players Association on whether to proceed with the 2020 championships shows that players are split on the issue.

More than half (52%) of inter-county players who responded to the survey want the championships to go ahead, 24% of players said they want to proceed only if improvements are made to the implementation of coronavirus protocols, and 24% of players do not want the championship to proceed at all.

The survey comes as two teams, Wexford and Fermanagh, who have both been hit by outbreaks of Covid-19, are both expected to field players for their respective games this weekend.