Covid-19 restrictions: What is Level 5?

The National Public Health Emergency Team has recommended to the Government that Ireland move to level-five Covid-19 restrictions for four weeks.

NPHET met for several hours on Sunday, a meeting chaired by returning Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, and recommended that the country moves to the highest level of restrictions.

A decision to tighten restrictions will be considered by Government on Monday.

Read More NPHET recommends Level 5 restrictions for entire country but Government pushback likely

But what are the level five restrictions?

A move to level five would mean a return to the strictest level of measures similar to earlier in the year.

There would be no visits between households, only essential retail shops would remain open, but schools and creches would stay open.

Level five recommends that no organised gatherings, indoor or outdoor should take place.

Only 10 people would be allowed to attend funeral services and weddings would be limited to six guests.

Bars, cafes and restaurants would be allowed to provide takeaways only.

People would be asked to work from home, limit their exercise to within 5km of their home and not use public transport unless necessary.

Visits to care homes would be suspended except for compassionate circumstances.