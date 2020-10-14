Covid-19: 1,095 new cases and five deaths confirmed by Department of Health

There have been 1,095 new cases of Covid-19 and further deaths confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Of the cases notified today:

529 are men

552 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

246 in Dublin, 185 in Meath,128 in Cavan, 118 in Cork, 63 in Kildare and the remaining 342 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

232 people with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals with 30 in intensive care units.

The news comes after the Northern Ireland Health Department confirmed 1,217 new cases of the virus earlier today.

The Cabinet is to meet this evening to discuss a possible move to level 4 restrictions for three border counties - Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

Commenting on today's figures, CMO Dr Tony Holohan said; “Today, we again report a daily new confirmed case figure over 1,000. This situation is extremely concerning. Every single one of us has a role to play.

His Deputy Dr Ronan Glynn added that people need to make a choice.

"Stop meeting up in groups, stop socialising, stop organising play dates, parties and other social activities. People must recognise that the disease is a direct threat to themselves and their families. Now is the time for each of us to act," he said.