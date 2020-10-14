Government ban household visits - except for compassionate or essential reasons

The Government has banned household visits across the country, apart from on compassionate grounds or for essential reasons.

The move, decided on by an extended cabinet meeting on tonight, will come into force from midnight on Thursday.

The decision comes nine days after NPHET recommended Level 5 for the entire country as the state battles a second spike in coronavirus cases.

The cabinet meeting originally met to discuss restrictions in Northern Ireland which would see schools close for two weeks and all non-essential businesses also closed, restrictions similar to that of Level 4 in the republic.

It's understood that border counties, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal will all be moved to Level 4 in order to marry up the two states in terms of their Covid guidelines due to a spike in cases linked to cross-border travel and business.

Compassionate grounds and caring for someone, including a child, is excluded.

This evening the Department of Health confirmed 1,096 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic with a further 1,217 new cases of the virus reported in Northern Ireland.

More to follow