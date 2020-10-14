Covid-19 cases on the rise across the globe

With Covid-19 cases on the rise across Europe, Ireland is not an outlier.

The virus has also steadily increased across the globe, mainly in the Americas and South East Asia, since the lock downs instigated in March were eased over the summer.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control reports that 4,301,247 cases have been reported in the EU, EEA and the UK, as of this morning.

Spain has the highest number of cases so far, recording 896,086 in total. Yesterday, the country reported 7,118 new cases.

France has the next highest number of cases, recording 756,472 in total, with 12,993 new cases announced yesterday.

The Czech Republic has also seen a resurgence of the virus. The central European country is going into a three-week lockdown, with schools, bars, restaurants to be shut.

Czechia has a 14 day Covid incidence rate of 581.3 per 100,000 of the population, the highest in Europe.

Belgium and the Netherlands have the next highest incidence rates in the EU, with 469.5 and 412.2 respectively.

Belgium's health minister, Frank Vandenbroucke, has said a strict lockdown cannot be ruled out, but in the meantime, bars and restaurants are being shut earlier. 3,622 cases were recorded yesterday.

Meanwhile in the Netherlands, a new partial lockdown has been announced, with bars and restaurants set to close. Masks will now be mandatory in public indoor spaces, a law the Dutch previously held out on. 7,393 cases were recorded there yesterday.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) there have been 37,888,384 confirmed cases of Covid-19 globally.

WHO reports 1,081,868 people have died from Covid-related complications.

The Americas are by far the most affected, with 18,090,384 cases.

The USA has seen 7,728,436 confirmed cases of Covid and 213,626 deaths. 52,406 new cases were been recorded yesterday according to John Hopkin's University.

In Asia, India is the worst affected country, with 7,244,024 cases recorded in total, and 63,517 cases recorded yesterday alone.

Moving west, Israel is one of the first countries in the world to go back into a full lockdown due to their Covid rates spiralling out of control after initial success.

On September 25, colleges, schools, restaurants and non-essential businesses were shuttered. Public gatherings are banned and people must stay within one km of their house.

South East Asia has the next highest number of cases according to WHO, with 8,127,106.

Europe overall has 7,108,781 cases. The Eastern Mediteranian Region recorded 2,660,450 cases.

Africa has 1,237,088 confirmed cases and the Western Pacific region has 663,834.