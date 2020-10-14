Cabinet to meet to discuss possible level 4 move for border counties

A possible move to level 4 restrictions for border counties is to be discussed by the Cabinet later today, senior government sources have confirmed.

The news comes as the North has entered into a four-week lockdown which will see pubs and restaurants close to combat an exponential rise in Covid-19 cases.

Senior Government sources have said that it is expected that a move to level 4 will be advised for all counties along the border - Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan - with a message to the rest of the country that a move to level 4 next week is likely.

“We are in a bad way,” was the frank admission from one minister, speaking privately.

Earlier, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar indicated the border counties may be subject to further restrictions.

Mr Varadkar said the Government will respond to whatever decisions are made in Northern Ireland, but the incidence of the virus in Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan are the highest in Ireland so these counties may be subject to further restrictions.

A further seven deaths with Covid-19 and another 863 cases were reported by the Department of Health yesterday.

Some 6,286 new positive cases of the virus have been detected in the last seven days, bringing the total number of cases in Northern Ireland to 21,898.

Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin said there is a "serious concern" around her home county of Monaghan and other border counties.

"There has to be an element of the whole island working together," she said in relation to Covid restrictions.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly welcomed the decision by the Executive today.

“It is the right move. The situation there is very serious. There are several times higher case numbers for the size of the population,” he told RTÉ radio’s News at One.

“They’ve made the right decision.”

Mr Donnelly said that everyone knew the impact restrictions had and that “it takes its toll.”

While the decision would come at a cost, it was the right decision, he said.

The Minister said he would like to see “as close to an all island approach as possible.”

There was a lot of movement between north and south for work, education and essential purposes so the Government was watching the situation very closely, he added.

With regard to restrictions in the Republic the situation was being monitored very carefully as in some counties the growth rate was very high while it was low in others.

“The jury is still out” on Dublin as to what the exact situation was, he said, but “certainly” level 3 restrictions had had an impact.