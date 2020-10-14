Record 1,217 Covid-19 cases confirmed in the North

There have been 1,217 new Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period, the Department of Health has announced.

It is the largest daily rise in cases in the region since an extended testing regime was introduced.

There were also a further four deaths reported on Wednesday - two in the past 24 hours and two historical - taking the toll recorded by the Department of Health to 602.

Earlier today, First Minister Arlene Foster announced new measures for the region which will be put in place on Friday for a period of four weeks.

The measures will see pubs and restaurants closed with the exception of takeaways and deliveries while schools will shut for two weeks over the half-term Halloween break instead of the usual one-week break.

The decision was made due to what Ms Foster described as "the very worrying" increase in Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations.

We all have a role to break this chain, and it’s important that we all understand this.

She added: "Limiting our social contacts will play a role in breaking the chain.

"We have already asked everyone to assist with this by not gathering in domestic settings and that has been taken forward in regulations. We also have local restrictions in Derry City and Strabane Council.

"But the numbers have continued to rise, the doubling rate is of grave concern, and hospitalisations are on the increase. This is deeply troubling and more steps are now urgently needed."

Announcing the tighter restrictions, Ms Foster said the decision was not taken lightly.

Ms Foster said she hoped the measures would lower transmission rates and encourage every person to take stock and go back to the social distancing messaging.

"Small acts can have large and important contributions to managing Covid 19.

"Wash your hands, practice social distancing, wear face coverings.

"Small acts but so vitally important."