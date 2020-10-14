Planning granted for Ireland's tallest building on Cork city site

The green light has been given for the €140m redevelopment of the old Port of Cork site on Custom House Quay, which will include a 140-metre hotel, retail and a maritime culture and heritage attraction.

Tower Holdings Group said the scheme is set to become an iconic landmark in the heart of the city and will further develop Cork city centre’s potential for growth in a post-Covid-19 era.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We are delighted with this decision from Cork City Council and look forward to the final grant. We assembled one of the best design teams in the world to produce an outstanding design of exceptional quality for this iconic site and the city of Cork.

“We have to now fully examine all the planning conditions and certain points of detail to establish their effect on the scheme. Brighter times lie ahead for Cork, and this development will lie at the very heart of them.”

Custom House Tower artist impression

The design for the redevelopment was led by global architectural practice Gensler, which has a track record in some of the world’s leading tall buildings, working in conjunction with Henry J Lyons as local architects.

Engineering design is by Arup, with public realm design by Aecom, along with 15 other consultants and subconsultants, all of whom “worked tirelessly over the last two years to produce this magnificent design”, Tower said.

“We engaged closely with Cork City Council throughout the design process to ensure we satisfied all their requirements, particularly in relation to the conservation and integration approach towards the existing historical buildings.

Tower said the new hotel will offer five-star luxury including a spa, swimming pool and gym facilities.

Custom House Tower

The new tower will incorporate and restore the historic Custom House, and will feature a sky-bar and restaurant where visitors can enjoy locally produced cuisine while taking in panoramic view of Cork city, the firm added.

It said the bonded warehouses on the site will be given “a new lease of life” and opened to public access for the first time.

The design includes an interactive visitors centre representing Cork’s rich maritime heritage as a port.

Other elements to the development include retail, food and beverage outlets and a new micro-distillery at the eastern end of the site, Tower said.