Covid in NI: Pubs and restaurants to close for a month, schools for two weeks

Covid in NI: Pubs and restaurants to close for a month, schools for two weeks

Pubs and restaurants in Northern Ireland will close for four weeks.

Wed, 14 Oct, 2020 - 10:46
Press Association

Pubs and restaurants in Northern Ireland will close for four weeks, with the exception of takeaways and deliveries, while schools will shut for two weeks over the half-term Halloween break in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus, First Minister Arlene Foster said.

The restrictions were agreed after a stop-start meeting of the Stormont executive that extended past midnight and into Wednesday morning.

The decision was made due to what Ms Foster described as "the very worrying" increase in Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations.

"We all have a role to break this chain, and it’s important that we all understand this."

She added: "Limiting our social contacts will play a role in breaking the chain.

"We have already asked everyone to assist with this by not gathering in domestic settings and that has been taken forward in regulations. We also have local restrictions in Derry City and Strabane Council.

"But the numbers have continued to rise, the doubling rate is of grave concern, and hospitalisations are on the increase. This is deeply troubling and more steps are now urgently needed."

Read More

Varadkar says border counties facing tighter restrictions

More in this section

Coronavirus Irish scientists develop test that predicts which Covid-19 patients develop severe infection
Varadkar says border counties facing tighter restrictions Varadkar says border counties facing tighter restrictions
Garda stock Man held after Dublin shooting incident
#covid-19

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices