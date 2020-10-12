£8m of drugs seized in 12 days in joint law enforcement operation

An estimated £8m (€8.8m) of drugs have been seized by law enforcement agencies in the last 12 days.

Seven people have been charged as part of the joint operation by the Police Service of Northern Ireland, National Crime Agency and Border Force.

Class A cocaine, cannabis and prescription drugs have been discovered in five separate operations since October 1.

In the most recent seizure, £6m (€6.6m) of suspected cocaine, believed to be destined for Northern Ireland, was discovered at the port of Holyhead in Wales.

Detective Chief Superintendent John McVea said it was one of the largest seizures in recent times.

“Working with our law enforcement partners in the National Crime Agency and Border Force we stopped a lorry in the Port of Holyhead in Wales where cocaine was found concealed within refrigerated goods,” he said.

“A 51-year-old man was charged by the NCA with exporting Class A drugs and appeared in court in Wales today.”

Mr McVea also detailed the previous seizures.

“Last Thursday, as part of a planned operation, we discovered and dismantled a drugs factory in the Cookstown area where detectives seized approximately £600,000 (€663,576) of suspected cocaine, £4,000 (€4,423) of suspected cannabis, £10,000 (€11,059) cash and a high-value car,” he said.

“I believe it was linked to an organised crime gang, which operates on an international scale.

“Three men were charged with a number of drug-related offences and possessing criminal property and have appeared in court.

“Approximately £1 million (€1.1m) of suspected cannabis, which had been strapped on to the roof of a large horse box-type vehicle, was recovered after the lorry shed its load on the M1 motorway on Saturday, 3rd October.

“A man was charged and has appeared in court charged with possession of Class B drugs and intent to supply.

“Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force have also charged two men with drugs-related offences following the seizure of £90,000 worth of suspected cannabis in December 2019.”

He added: “We have had significant successes in October already and we will continue in our relentless pursuit of removing not only these dangerous drugs from society but also those involved in the supply.”