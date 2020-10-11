Taoiseach: We can make level three work, schools a priority

The Taoiseach has said by working together and changing our behaviors, "we can make Level 3 work".

In a statement, Micheál Martin said the public must comply with the regulations to "protect lives and livelihoods and show that we can contain the virus and prevent its growth".

Mr Martin noted the importance of schools to the mental, educational and physical well-being of children and said that keeping schools open remains "a key priority" for the Government.

He said the "unprecedented level of resources" put in place in the health sector, will enable it to cope with the challenges of Covid-19 and will "ensure a reformed and better health service in the future".

He described the coming weeks as "challenging" but says that Ireland has the capacity and resources to get through it.

Mr Martin concluded by saying "The essential steps remain the same. Reduce our social contacts, wash our hands, mask up and behave as if you have the virus. Stay safe.