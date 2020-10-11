Taoiseach: We can make level three work, schools a priority

'Unprecedented level of resources' put in place in the health sector, will enable it to cope, says Martin
Taoiseach: We can make level three work, schools a priority

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the public must comply with the regulations to "protect lives and livelihoods and show that we can contain the virus and prevent its growth". Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Sun, 11 Oct, 2020 - 12:58
Mairead Cleary

The Taoiseach has said by working together and changing our behaviors, "we can make Level 3 work".

In a statement, Micheál Martin said the public must comply with the regulations to "protect lives and livelihoods and show that we can contain the virus and prevent its growth".

Mr Martin noted the importance of schools to the mental, educational and physical well-being of children and said that keeping schools open remains "a key priority" for the Government.

He said the "unprecedented level of resources" put in place in the health sector, will enable it to cope with the challenges of Covid-19 and will "ensure a reformed and better health service in the future". 

He described the coming weeks as "challenging" but says that Ireland has the capacity and resources to get through it. 

Mr Martin concluded by saying "The essential steps remain the same. Reduce our social contacts, wash our hands, mask up and behave as if you have the virus. Stay safe.

Read More

201 people with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals as HSE chief says to 'get real'

More in this section

Covid-19: Mid-term break will not be extended, says taoiseach Covid-19: Mid-term break will not be extended, says taoiseach
Parking woes: more than half of parking tickets unpaid in some areas Parking woes: more than half of parking tickets unpaid in some areas
Operation Stack Exporters need to brace for Brexit 'chaos' at ports, Cork expert warns
#covid-19micheal martinnphet

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices