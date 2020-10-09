Covid-19: Fines for rule breaches approved by Cabinet

Graduated fines for those found in breach of coronavirus measures are to be introduced after being signed off on by the Cabinet Covid-19 sub-committee.

The Departments of Health and Justice will now draft legislation to introduce a system of fines for those who breach regulations such as not wearing masks or not adhering to travel restrictions.

A spokesperson for Justice Minister, Helen McEntee said: "Cabinet has agreed to legislate for graduated fines, further discussion will follow."

It is understood the group also examined the proposed EU traffic light system, which would place countries in red, amber and green categories for travel, however the possibility of extending the school mid-term break was not due to be discussed at the meeting.

The Taoiseach had already flagged a new system of graduated fines and what he called a "more proportionate" system for those who do not comply with Covid rules.

However, speaking earlier this week, Micheál Martin said he hopes that people will be compliant.

"We want people to come along with this effort, we want level 3 to work, level 4 and level 5 will have profound negative implications for society and for our economy." said Mr Martin.

"We are very anxious to work with people and to build compliance without having to rely on those measures ultimately."