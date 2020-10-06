Gardaí to mount 132 Covid checkpoints on major routes

Traffic jams are expected across the country from this morning as 132 garda checkpoints are set up on major routes to prevent people from leaving their counties under new Level 3 regulations.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris warned people that “travel will feel very different from today”.

He acknowledged that gardaí will have no penal power to stop people from moving from county to county, but said that to ignore a checkpoint would be “a foolish choice”.

At a press briefing at Garda HQ in Dublin, the Commissioner said that from midnight yesterday for three weeks the force will be placing 132 fixed checkpoints daily on “arterial routes”, including motorways which will reduce to one lane, across the country.

“That is to ensure that people stay within their county and only travel to work if it is absolutely essential to do so,” Mr Harris said.

He denied that the lack of enforcement regulations within law will prevent people from listening to gardaí, saying that even when the gardaí had such power earlier in the initial lockdown it was only used “342 times”.

The new checkpoints would follow the tried and tested protocol of the “three Es” - engage, educate, encourage - he said.

Asked to acknowledge that people can ignore the three Es and continue on their way, Harris said “they can, but I would say to them that is a foolish choice”.

Last week the gardaí put 2,000 checkpoints in place in Donegal and Dublin alone, with that figure now set to “expand significantly”, the Commissioner said.

Commenting on house parties, Drew Harris said “I think you’d agree that the ambiance of having guards outside your house party somewhat dampens the mood." Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Regarding the ongoing issue of house parties, Harris said that “we don’t ignore them”.

“I think you’d agree that the ambiance of having guards outside your house party somewhat dampens the mood.”

Antoinette Cunnigham of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) questioned how effective increased checkpoints and enforcing Level 3 restrictions would actually be at reducing Covid numbers.

"Donegal and Dublin have been involved in a lockdown over the past few weeks and we haven’t seen a reduction in Covid numbers in those areas. So, it remains to be seen whether this will work or not.

“It remains a concern of AGSI that we have absolutely no consultation with Government whatsoever with regard to any enforcement or proposed legislation at this time."

She called on the Government to introduce a five stage enforcement plan to run alongside the five stage Living with Covid plan so that people would know that "as the situation got more serious, the enforcement measures would increase correspondingly".

GRA President Jim Mulligan said that policing the pandemic "has been based on a measured and professional approach by gardaí working in a cooperative spirit" with the public and businesses.

“We expect that will continue but it is crucial that the message from government around the new restrictions is clear and unambiguous for the public and the business community," he said.