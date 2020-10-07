Covid-19 community spread of ‘significant concern’ for nursing homes

The rise in coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes is of “significant concern” and correlates with rising infection rates in the community, Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI) has warned.

NHI Chief Executive Tadgh Daly said there is growing concern among nursing home operators over the recent rise in new Covid-19 outbreaks following weeks where the number was tapering off.

At the end of August, there were 38 active outbreaks in nursing homes but this number fell to 26 by the end of September.

By October 3, the number of active outbreaks in nursing homes had increased to 31, as highlighted by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Sunday when it recommended moving to Level 5 restrictions.

Of these active outbreaks, seven were confirmed in the past week, with official data showing new outbreaks rising week-on-week throughout September.

“Community transmission is the single biggest predictor of an outbreak in nursing homes and the fact that there are growing numbers across the community is a significant concern,” Mr Daly said.

“When the virus was suppressed in July and August clusters were closing in nursing homes,” he added.

Now we’re seeing new clusters opening because of increased community transmission. So there is a direct correlation between both of those.

Mr Daly’s comments come as more than 60 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Brindley Manor Nursing Home in Convoy, Donegal and Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home in Portlaoise, Laois this week.

More than half of all Covid-19 deaths to date have occurred in nursing homes, predominantly at the height of the pandemic in March and April.

Six months on, Mr Daly said nursing homes are “better prepared” and, for the moment, the number of outbreaks is “manageable” but that the virus needs to be contained in the community.

“I would be confident that we are better prepared but we do need everyone in society to play their part as well,” Mr Daly said.

Retaining and recruiting staff will present the “biggest issue” this winter, he said, adding that some nursing homes are losing staff to the HSE while outbreaks will also impact on staffing levels.

“We are getting calls from members across the country saying they are concerned about the HSE recruitment drive,” Mr Daly said, adding that NHI has written to the HSE on the issue.

The organisation, which represents private nursing home operators, is also calling on the government to change work permit criteria to allow for the recruitment of healthcare assistants from overseas.

“At the moment healthcare assistants are ineligible under the categories of employment criteria and that needs to be revisited,” Mr Daly said.

Earlier in the day, Professor Ronan Collins, a consultant at Tallaght University Hospital, said new outbreaks in nursing homes are “worrying” but “not surprising".

"As community transmission rises, it’s almost inevitable that we will have outbreaks here and there in nursing homes,” Professor Collins told RTE radio.

With better PPE and treatment algorithms, there is now a “higher index of suspicion” for Covid-19 among nursing home residents, he said, which should lead to earlier testing and isolation to limit the outbreak.